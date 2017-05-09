NEWS

Brazen daylight robbery attempt caught on camera in the Bronx

Marcus Solis has more from the Fordham section. (WABC)

GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) --
A 34-year-old man was attacked during an attempted robbery in Bronx, and police are hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

The suspects knocked the pawn shop worker to the ground while grabbing at his backpack, which was filled with cash. And they might have succeeded if it wasn't for one of the man's co-workers.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on May 6, outside Concourse Loan on East 192nd Street.
Authorities are searching for two suspects who attacked a man on the sidewalk


One of the individuals managed to take the backpack off the victim, but he dropped it and fled when the store manager intervened. One suspect fled northbound on Grand Concourse, while the other fled southbound.

"I didn't see the yanking, but I did see the running," area merchant Ronald Jackson said. "It happened so fast. It was shocking."

The worker was about to transfer money to a second store just a few feet away when he was jumped. The manager declined comment.

The first individual is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

The second individual is also a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a black jacket, beige pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
