Police searching for missing mom in the Bronx after car found with blood inside

Dray Clark reports on the search for a missing Bronx woman.

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --
A search is underway in the Bronx for a woman who hasn't been seen in days, as police try to figure out why blood was found inside her home and her car.

52-year-old Joan Viau was last seen Monday at about 1 p.m., standing in front of her apartment building on Carlisle Place.

She was supposed to go to a veteran's hospital with her son on Kingsbridge Road, but instead was reported missing two days later.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

Detectives have been interviewing people who are close to Viau, including her long-time boyfriend, but so far no one has led them to her whereabouts.

Her car was found parked not far away from her apartment building.

Detectives are also searching her home. They found blood in the apartment as well as in the car.
