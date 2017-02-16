NEWS

Brooklyn jewelry store owner fights back against knife-wielding robbers

Surveillance video from inside the store. (WABC)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A pair of knife-wielding robbers in Brooklyn got more than they bargained for last week when the owner of the store they were robbing fought back.

Newly released surveillance video shows the two men wearing ski masks and goggles as they were robbing a jewelry store in Boerum Hill.

Despite one of the robbers holding a large knife, the store owner began throwing bottles and other items at the men.

He's then seen chasing the men out with a large piece of wood.

The suspects are still on the loose.
