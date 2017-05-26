NEWS

MTA bus driver sprayed by passenger with unknown substance

EMBED </>More Videos

NYPD video (WABC)

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for a woman after an MTA bus driver was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.

According to the New York City Police Department, around 11 p.m. May 19, a B15 stopped and let passengers off near Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue.

A woman on the bus sprayed an unknown substance in the face of the bus driver, causing discomfort and burning. The driver was treated and released at Woodhull hospital.

The suspect was last seen wearing a surgical mask and all dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Related Topics:
newsbusbus driverbrooklyn newsBedford StuyvesantNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US service member killed in accident in Syria
Journalists, politicians react to alleged assault on reporter
Manchester police arrest another man in connection with attack
Attack on bus of Egyptian Christians leaves at least 24 dead
Lieberman takes his name out of the running for FBI director
More News
Top Stories
Jewelry store robbed in Downtown Brooklyn by men dressed as construction workers
Tractor-trailer hits bus, jackknifes in NJ, injures several
FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought
Ready to travel this Memorial Day weekend? Bring your patience!
Republican wins Montana special election day after assault charge
EXCLUSIVE: Metro-North train speeding at time of derailment, sources say
3 officers at prison in NYC accused of sexually assaulting inmates
Show More
Tight security for Billy Joel concert at MSG after UK terror
Proposal for more sidewalk space on 7th Avenue in Midtown
Mary Lee the shark could be Jersey Shore bound for weekend
LI Police searching for suspect who groped teen girl in Great Neck
Boy struck on head by flying bat at Yankees game
More News
Top Video
Jewelry store robbed in Downtown Brooklyn by men dressed as construction workers
Proposal for more sidewalk space on 7th Avenue in Midtown
Behind the scenes of the repair work ahead at Penn Station
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video