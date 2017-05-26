Police are looking for a woman after an MTA bus driver was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.According to the New York City Police Department, around 11 p.m. May 19, a B15 stopped and let passengers off near Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue.A woman on the bus sprayed an unknown substance in the face of the bus driver, causing discomfort and burning. The driver was treated and released at Woodhull hospital.The suspect was last seen wearing a surgical mask and all dark clothing.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).