MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --A car fire near the Port Authority Bus Terminal caused a massive plume of smoke to rise up into the air in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.
The fire happened near 41st Street and 9th Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.
Flames could be seen shooting from the car. Police officers blocked off nearby streets.
Watch video of the car fire here:
Another Eyewitness News viewer shot this video:
Car randomly on fire - 41st & 9th #nyc This city is just too lit for its own good pic.twitter.com/34mZPLN7GH— Sara ?y (@saradietschy) May 2, 2017
Here's a photo inside the Port Authority, showing a large crowd waiting for buses:
Buses were briefly stopped when the fire started, but things got moving again quickly with minimal delays.
No one was hurt in the fire.
If you see breaking news happen, send us a photo or video on Twitter: @abc7NY