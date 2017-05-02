NEWS

Car fire near Port Authority Bus Terminal sends black smoke into air over Midtown

Sandra Bookman reports on a fire near the Port Authority Bus Terminal. (Photo/@venezuela_nyny via Instagram)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A car fire near the Port Authority Bus Terminal caused a massive plume of smoke to rise up into the air in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened near 41st Street and 9th Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting from the car. Police officers blocked off nearby streets.

Buses were briefly stopped when the fire started, but things got moving again quickly with minimal delays.

No one was hurt in the fire.

