Car randomly on fire - 41st & 9th #nyc This city is just too lit for its own good pic.twitter.com/34mZPLN7GH — Sara ?y (@saradietschy) May 2, 2017

A car fire near the Port Authority Bus Terminal caused a massive plume of smoke to rise up into the air in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.The fire happened near 41st Street and 9th Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.Flames could be seen shooting from the car. Police officers blocked off nearby streets.Watch video of the car fire here:Another Eyewitness News viewer shot this video:Here's a photo inside the Port Authority, showing a large crowd waiting for buses:Buses were briefly stopped when the fire started, but things got moving again quickly with minimal delays.No one was hurt in the fire.