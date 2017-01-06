  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
Charges filed in Staten Island police-involved shooting
Tim Fleischer has the latest details.

By and Eyewitness News
CHARLESTON, Staten Island (WABC) --
The two men arrested in the Staten Island police-involved shooting Thursday have been charged.

Patrick Allen, 24, the man shot by police who remains hospitalized, and Jonathan Derbyshire, also 24, who was arrested by police in the woods, are facing several charges, including assault. Allen also is facing attempted murder charges.

Both are from Staten Island.

A third man was taken into custody during a search of the house where the men were staying and charged with drug possession.

It was the third police shooting in as many days. Police said they answered a call of shots fired in a wooded area near Androvette and Kreischer streets in the Charleston section around 1 a.m. Thursday.

A man, identified by police as Allen, came from the side of a building and turned on them with a .09-mm Glock 26. A second man, who police said is Derbyshire, fled and the officers fired at Allen.

Police spotted Derbyshire around 6:30 a.m. and chased him into the woods on Ellis Road, near Arthur Kill Road. He was caught and taken into custody.

Allen was hit four times and was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North. He is expected to survive. Police later discovered he had been wearing a heavy ballistic vest.

A search of the area also turned up an AR-15 rifle.

Recovered by NYPD investigators:

.09-mm Glock 26

AR-15 semi-automatic rifle

Armored vest worn by a suspect

(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
