Coast Guard helicopter rescues man from fishing vessel off Montauk's coast

Coast Guard video (WABC)

Alexa Friedman
MONTAUK, New York (WABC) --
The Montauk Coast Guard station flew to the rescue after a man aboard a fishing vessel reported that he was experiencing flu-like symptoms and going in and out of consciousness Friday morning.

In response to the call of distress, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter launched from an air station in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and arrived on the scene in approximately one hour.

The helicopter crew safely evacuated a 47-year-old man from the deck of the fishing vessel and brought him back to Cape Cod for emergency medical services.

There is no word on the victim's condition.
