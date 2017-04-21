The Montauk Coast Guard station flew to the rescue after a man aboard a fishing vessel reported that he was experiencing flu-like symptoms and going in and out of consciousness Friday morning.In response to the call of distress, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter launched from an air station in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and arrived on the scene in approximately one hour.The helicopter crew safely evacuated a 47-year-old man from the deck of the fishing vessel and brought him back to Cape Cod for emergency medical services.There is no word on the victim's condition.