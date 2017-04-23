WHEATON, Ill. --Wheaton College is in mourning after a 19-year-old student was killed in a bizarre accident at a track meet Saturday.
Ethan Roser was killed when he was accidentally hit in the head during a hammer throw competition on the Wheaton College track at about 4:15 p.m., school officials confirmed.
Roser was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was pronounced dead.
Roser was a transfer student from Cincinnati and agreed to work the event as a volunteer.
"We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope," said Wheaton College President Philip Ryken. "We ask people to pray for Ethan's family, his friends, and our campus community."
Saturday night, athletes from the competing schools joined Wheaton students for a prayer in Ethan's honor.
"I come here and it's really tough. This is where it happened and it's crazy to see how life in a moment can go away," said student Max Scaffsma.
"He always wore these awesome Donald Duck shoes and the first day of class I remember talking to him about them and laughing with him about it and every day after that we would just get in and he was always kind and generous and willing to make good conversation with you," said student Colin Wolgeuth.
Roser was a member of the soccer team.