Crowbar from high rise under construction smashes into taxi, hurting driver in Manhattan

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A crowbar fell from a 35-story building under construction on Manhattan's East Side Thursday, striking a taxi and sending one person to the hospital.

Around 9:15 a.m., the vehicle was hit on Third Avenue, near East 59th Street and across from Bloomingdale's flagship stre.

The building is a condominium building that's currently being built.

The NYC Department of Buildings records said the taxi driver is the person hurt in the incident. That person was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital with unknown injuries.

The DOB said it has a crew at the scene investigating the incident.
