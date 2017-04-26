EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1919938" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: Trooper shot at Wawa store in Bear, Del.

A Delaware State Police trooper died Wednesday after being shot at a Wawa store in Bear, while the suspect has barricaded himself inside his home in Middletown.The name of the trooper has not been released pending notification of family.The barricade situation is happening in a home on the 500 block of St. Michaels Drive in the Brick Mill Farms Development.Police say the male suspect is refusing orders to surrender and has fired shots at officers.It is believed that he is inside the home by himself. Hostage negotiators were trying to establish contact with the man.Residents in the area are being told to stay inside their homes and lock their doors until notified otherwise.The trooper was shot around 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Wawa store on Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Salem Church Road.While the exact circumstances of the shooting have not been released, a witness said the trooper was on the ground when the suspect shot him execution-style.