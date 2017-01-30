Delta flights are departing and a ground stop has been lifted after a systems outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancellations.In a statement posted on the Atlanta-based airline's website at 11:45 p.m., CEO Ed Bastian apologized to customers who were impacted by this "frustrating situation."Delta tweeted that its I-T systems are returning to normal, but about 150 flights have been cancelled and more are expected Monday.Video posted on Twitter showed passengers at a terminal at LaGuardia at a standstill as they wait for the outage to end.Bastian says this type of disruption "is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service."Delta says a waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on Jan. 29 and 30, for rebooking by Feb. 3.In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.