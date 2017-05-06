NEWS

Detectives zero in on person of interest in Harlem tourist attack

Candace McCowan has the latest from Harlem.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Detectives have developed a strong person of interest in the attack and sexual assault on a 31-year-old German tourist. The tourist was walking back to Her AirBnb on Thursday morning, when the suspect demanded her purse, then punched her in the head.

At 4 a.m. April 24, a woman was walking near West 145 Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue when police said Hardy approached her from behind, pretended he had a gun and took her bag.

He also hit her multiple times in the face, according to the New York City Police Department.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital. The suspect fled at the time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)
