NEWS

Diner gets 'rat spotting' discount
EMBED </>More News Videos

A receipt from a diner in California shows a woman got a discount for seeing a receipt. (KTRK)

FOLSOM, California --
It's a receipt seen on social media millions of times.

A diner in Folsom, Calif., had her main course, saw a rat, then was offered dessert. In that order, according to her.

She posted online that the rat was running around her feet, then told a waitress who offered $30 in discounts after writing "SEEN RAT" on the receipt.

There are lessons to be learned from the incident, the restaurant management said and pest control was immediately contacted.

A health inspector also visited the location and found no evidence of rodents.
Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthybizarre
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Schumer Previews Bill to Curtail Trump's Authority on Russian Sanctions
15 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
Nepotism Laws Don't Apply to Jared Kushner, DOJ Says
Barbara Bush Could Be Discharged Sunday; George H.W. Bush Remains in ICU
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Strong Nor'easter headed our way Sunday night
Suspect arrested after body parts found at Bronx trash facility
70-year-old woman attacked in her Bay Ridge apartment
JetBlue flight from Newark forced to divert after bomb threat note
Trump bashes media over inauguration coverage
11 dead, 23 injured following tornadoes in southern Georgia
Gun show in Westchester continues despite efforts to ban it
Show More
Police arrest man for pulling fire alarm at Pittsburgh Steelers' hotel
Mayor's Office: Official count on NYC Women's March exceeds 400k
Women's March on Washington among largest in city's history
Police: NJ man owed over $56k in EZ-Pass violations
Woman assaulted, robbed in Central Park in broad daylight, police say
More News
Top Video
Suspect arrested after body parts found at Bronx trash facility
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Father of 9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target speaks out
More Video