Diner gets 'rat spotting' discount

It's a receipt seen on social media millions of times.A diner in Folsom, Calif., had her main course, saw a rat, then was offered dessert. In that order, according to her.She posted online that the rat was running around her feet, then told a waitress who offered $30 in discounts after writing "SEEN RAT" on the receipt.There are lessons to be learned from the incident, the restaurant management said and pest control was immediately contacted.A health inspector also visited the location and found no evidence of rodents.