NEWS

Driver takes kids off safely after school bus catches fire in Newark

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene of the bus fire in Newark.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A quick-thinking driver came to the aid of children after his bus caught fire in Newark Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. at Mount Prospect and Elwood Avenue East.

The driver smelled smoke, pulled the bus over and removed three Camden Street School elementary students, from the bus safely.

The driver sustained an injury to his knee, but no one else was hurt.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the arson unit of the Newark Fire Division.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
