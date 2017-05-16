A quick-thinking driver came to the aid of children after his bus caught fire in Newark Tuesday morning.Police say the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. at Mount Prospect and Elwood Avenue East.The driver smelled smoke, pulled the bus over and removed three Camden Street School elementary students, from the bus safely.The driver sustained an injury to his knee, but no one else was hurt.Firefighters extinguished the blaze.The cause of the fire is being investigated by the arson unit of the Newark Fire Division.