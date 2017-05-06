East Village postal worker arrested after argument with security guard

Another postal worker arrested and assaulted by NYPD pic.twitter.com/yPRi5bqnfT — Keisha Forrester (@ForresterKeisha) May 6, 2017

A U.S. Postal worker was placed under arrest after getting into an argument with a security guard at a building where he was delivering a package.The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the East Village. Police say the postal worker became irate, and kicked the building's door. Someone then called 911.The postal worker is facing multiple charges, including resisting arrest.