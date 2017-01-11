NEWS

Exclusive: Brooklyn restaurant owner who fought off knife-wielding robber speaks out

According to the New York City Police Department, a man using a knife has targeted fast-food restaurants in East New York for the last month.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The owner of restaurant who, along with her employees, fought back against a knife-wielding robber in Brooklyn is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News.

They used pots, pans and a knife of their own to scare off the suspect, who is wanted for a series of robberies across East New York. The incident was caught on surveillance video.
The man entered Chen's Garden on January 4, approached the counter and pulled a large knife. And after he threatened the worker at the counter and demanded money, he suddenly got more than he bargained for.

"I fight back," said the owner, who didn't want to be identified. "He almost jumped over, and I brought my knife and I fight back."

She ran out from the back with her own knife, while another worker came out waving a utensil before picking up a stool. Eventually, they chased the suspect out the door, empty-handed.

"My chef, he was cooking, and he saw me get the knife," she said. "And he come over to help me."

Investigators believe he has stolen about $1,700 in three other restaurant robberies dating back to December 19. He has also robbed a Dunkin Donuts, a Baskin Robbins and a KFC/Taco Bell.

Chen's Garden was the latest target.

"I'm kind of scared," the owner said. "I don't want him to come over because I don't want something to happen, you know? That's why I don't want him to grab the money."

The individual is described as a black man last seen wearing a black mask, an orange hooded sweater, light colored jeans and orange work boots.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
