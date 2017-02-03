NEWS

Exclusive: Security guard that stopped Mount Vernon club shooting speaks out

Eyewitness News
MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) --
The security guard who stopped a shooting at a nightclub on Christmas Day is speaking out for the first time, exclusively to Eyewitness News. He did not want to be identified.

Police say 39-year-old Errol Hillary open fired on a crowd at "The Mansion" in Mount Vernon.

One of the security guards tackled Hillary and held him until police arrived.

He described the moment he stepped into action.

I was actually standing right in front of him when he started shooting," the security guard said, "I said, 'You know what, I got to jump on him.' So I jumped on him, you know to try to stop him from shooting anyone else."

The shooting killed the club's owner O'Neal Bandoo.

Eyewitness News spoke to his mother at an anti-gun violence event near the scene.

She said Bandoo's death has been hardest on his six children.
Related Topics:
newsshootingshooting rampageMount Vernon
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Judge Issues Nationwide Restraining Order on Trump Immigration Action
Memorial basketball games held in honor of girl killed in Mount Vernon
'DaWA' store owner battling 'Wawa' to keep name in Paterson
Teen sought for setting 4 fires inside Brooklyn grocery store
More News
Top Stories
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Teen sought for setting 4 fires inside Brooklyn grocery store
'DaWA' store owner battling 'Wawa' to keep name in Paterson
NYPD: Man shadowboxing in elevator beats neighbor to death
NJ nanny donates portion of liver to save 16-month-old's life
Tension high after racially insensitive remarks at HS game
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
Show More
Det. Steven McDonald's widow and son speak about his inspiring life
Memorial basketball games held in honor of girl killed in Mount Vernon
NJ parents use son's obituary to warn of drug dangers
Neighborhood Eats heads to Harlem for red pepper coulis
After years apart, travel ban delay, girls reunited with dad
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos