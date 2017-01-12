NEWS

Eyewitness News Update
EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update
Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
CIA Pick Vows No Return of US Torture Program
Justice Department, Baltimore Reach Consent Decree on Police Reforms
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
James Mattis Says He Has the 'Highest Confidence' in US Intelligence Agencies
DOJ Watchdog Launches Investigation Into FBI's Pre-Election Actions
More News
Top Stories
Girl struck by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
Teen gunned down in quadruple shooting in Newark ID'd
Dad says pre-K student molested his 4-year-old daughter
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Police: Driver in drunk wrong-way crash had .27 BAC
Queens water main break floods streets, disrupts water service
Student from special needs school rescued after ice fall
Show More
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare
14 school buses found vandalized in North Castle
Trump taps Giuliani for cybersecurity duties
6 kids presumed dead, 4 injured after Baltimore house fire
More News
Top Video
6 kids presumed dead, 4 injured after Baltimore house fire
14 school buses found vandalized in North Castle
Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare
Teen gunned down in quadruple shooting in Newark ID'd
More Video