Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
NEWS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1699217" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Thursday, January 12, 2017 01:28PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
CIA Pick Vows No Return of US Torture Program
Justice Department, Baltimore Reach Consent Decree on Police Reforms
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
James Mattis Says He Has the 'Highest Confidence' in US Intelligence Agencies
DOJ Watchdog Launches Investigation Into FBI's Pre-Election Actions
More News
Top Stories
Girl struck by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
Teen gunned down in quadruple shooting in Newark ID'd
Dad says pre-K student molested his 4-year-old daughter
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Police: Driver in drunk wrong-way crash had .27 BAC
Queens water main break floods streets, disrupts water service
Student from special needs school rescued after ice fall
Show More
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare
14 school buses found vandalized in North Castle
Trump taps Giuliani for cybersecurity duties
6 kids presumed dead, 4 injured after Baltimore house fire
More News
Top Video
6 kids presumed dead, 4 injured after Baltimore house fire
14 school buses found vandalized in North Castle
Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare
Teen gunned down in quadruple shooting in Newark ID'd
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York