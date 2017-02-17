NEWS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More News Videos

Your news and AccuWeather forecast. (WABC)

Related Topics:
newseyewitness news
Load Comments
NEWS
Rockland special ed teacher accused of abusing children
Details of 41 arrested during illegal immigrant roundup released
ANALYSIS: What we learned from Rex Tillerson's debut on the world stage
Strongest storm in years to drench Southern California
More News
Top Stories
Details of 41 arrested during illegal immigrant roundup released
Twin tragedies give survivor a new face
2 men dead after Mercedes flies off Bronx parkway
Students at Rutgers job fair kicked out for blue suits, brown shoes
George 'The Animal' Steele, WWE Hall of Famer, dies at 79
President Trump to Gov. Christie: 'Have the meatloaf'
Couple announces twins with 452 IVF needles
Show More
NJ sex offender accused of trying to shower with kids
NYPD officers save woman who collapsed on subway platform
Rockland special ed teacher accused of abusing children
NJ school officials suspended amid grade, transcript errors
Plume of contamination threatens drinking water in Bethpage
More News
Top Video
Trump hits the road, hoping rallies overcome troubles
2 men dead after Mercedes flies off Bronx parkway
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Up to 20 shots fired in fatal NYPD shooting in Brooklyn
More Video