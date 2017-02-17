Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Details of 41 arrested during illegal immigrant roundup released
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1759934" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Your news and AccuWeather forecast. (WABC)
Friday, February 17, 2017 03:26PM
Related Topics:
news
eyewitness news
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Rockland special ed teacher accused of abusing children
Details of 41 arrested during illegal immigrant roundup released
ANALYSIS: What we learned from Rex Tillerson's debut on the world stage
Strongest storm in years to drench Southern California
More News
Top Stories
Details of 41 arrested during illegal immigrant roundup released
Twin tragedies give survivor a new face
2 men dead after Mercedes flies off Bronx parkway
Students at Rutgers job fair kicked out for blue suits, brown shoes
George 'The Animal' Steele, WWE Hall of Famer, dies at 79
President Trump to Gov. Christie: 'Have the meatloaf'
Couple announces twins with 452 IVF needles
Show More
NJ sex offender accused of trying to shower with kids
NYPD officers save woman who collapsed on subway platform
Rockland special ed teacher accused of abusing children
NJ school officials suspended amid grade, transcript errors
Plume of contamination threatens drinking water in Bethpage
More News
Top Video
Trump hits the road, hoping rallies overcome troubles
2 men dead after Mercedes flies off Bronx parkway
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Up to 20 shots fired in fatal NYPD shooting in Brooklyn
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York