NEWS

Family: Former pro wrestler Jimmy Snuka has died

Former pro wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka has died weeks after a Pennsylvania judge dismissed the murder case against him.

He was 73.

On Twitter, former WWE star and actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wrote, "Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly."



Snuka's daughter, Tamina, who performs with the WWE, wrote, "I love you dad."

She also posted a photo of their hands on Instagram.



Earlier this month, Lehigh County Judge Kelly Banach said Snuka was not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend.

Snuka's lawyer had told the court that his client had dementia is in hospice care in Florida and has six months to live.

The retired WWE star was charged in 2015 with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found more than three decades earlier in their Whitehall Township hotel room.

Prosecutors allege she was beaten, while Snuka has maintained she died from a fall. Authorities reopened the investigation after The Morning Call newspaper raised questions about the case in 2013.

Banach had ruled last summer that Snuka was not competent to stand trial after his attorney argued the ex-athlete suffers from dementia, partly due to the head trauma sustained over a long career in the ring. Prosecutors countered that Snuka's brain shows normal signs of aging and suggested he might be feigning symptoms.

At a hearing last month to re-evaluate Snuka's mental fitness, his wife told the judge that the family struggles to keep him from leaving home during bouts of psychosis in which he thinks he's late for a wrestling match. Banach then took time to review Snuka's medical records before ruling.

Snuka, a native of Fiji who previously lived in Camden County, New Jersey, was known on the wrestling circuit for diving from the ropes.
Related Topics:
newspa. newsmurderAction News SportsAllentown
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Investigation into West Babylon house fire that injured 2 firefighters
Trump Team May Move Press Briefing Room Out of White House: Priebus
LI woman pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley crash dies
NY state lawmakers pushing to block New York City's plastic bag tax
More News
Top Stories
LI woman pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley crash dies
Suspect shot by police after chase on Long Island
Top NJ lawmakers join rally in Newark to save Obamacare
South Carolina teen abducted as a newborn meets birth parents
Man arrested in LI traffic stop found to have cache of weapons, police say
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Trump clashes with civil rights leader John Lewis as inauguration looms
Show More
Investigation into West Babylon house fire that injured 2 firefighters
TSA says it confiscated a record number of guns in carry-on bags in 2016
NY state lawmakers pushing to block New York City's plastic bag tax
Police: Man found dead on E train in Queens
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos