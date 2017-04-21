It is with deep regret that FDNY announces the line of duty death of Firefighter William N. Tolley https://t.co/ssgLlzjrmb pic.twitter.com/kj4sqDb8q5 — FDNY (@FDNY) April 20, 2017

There is a growing memorial outside Ladder 135 in Queens, honoring fallen firefighter William Tolley.Tolley, 42, was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY, and was also a volunteer firefighter on Long Island."You felt comfortable around him," friend David Prine said. "He always had a good attitude, just a great, great guy."Tributes to Tolley extended to Long Island, where he lived and served with the Bethpage Fire Department. He started as a junior firefighter in Bethpage before becoming a lieutenant in the Hicksville Fire Department.Bunting hung on the Bethpage firehouse Thursday night, and flags were lowered to half staff. A bunting ceremony was scheduled for 5 p.m. at Engine 286/Ladder 135.Funeral services will be held Thursday at St. Martin of Tours in Bethpage.Tolley also played the drums in the Long Island metal band Internal Bleeding in his free time. The band called Tolley "their supplier of insane laughter" on its Facebook pageOther neighbors, like Jack Rewkowski, whose uncle was with the FDNY, shared in their grief."It just makes me sad," he said. "It really does. It's a shame, because when you have people like that who are willing to do that for a living, to protect us basically, we need more people like that."New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro pledged to help Tolley's family."Certainly our hearts are primarily with William's wife Marie, with his daughter Isabella, with his mom and dad, his brother, and with the members of Ladder 135 and Engine 286 who lost a dear colleague, a dear brother, in a moment," Nigro said.The department shared the tragic news on social media sites. A statement from the Uniformed Firefighter's Association president said: "His death is a grim reminder of the dangerous work New York City firefighters do on behalf of our city every single day and FF Tolley's sacrifice today will never be forgotten."In his Nassau County neighborhood, police were stationed outside his home.Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano expressed his sympathies Friday and ordered flags on all Nassau government buildings to fly at half-staff."May God welcome William into his arms and watch over his wife Marie and daughter Isabella," he said in a statement.A foundation affiliated with the FDNY is raising money to set up an educational fund for 8-year-old Isabella Tolley.