BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --Wake and funeral information has been released for fallen FDNY firefighter William Tolley, who fell to his death while battling a fire in Queens Thursday.
Wakes will be held at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home, located at 20 Hicksville Road in Bethpage, on Tuesday, April 25, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. And on Wednesday, April 26, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at St. Martin of Tours, located at 220 Central Avenue in Bethpage, on Thursday April 27, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the "William N. Tolley's Children's Educational Fund" at FDNYfoundation.org/donate.
