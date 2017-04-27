NEWS

Funeral Thursday for FDNY firefighter William Tolley

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --
The funeral will be held Thursday for FDNY firefighter William Tolley, who fell to his death while battling a fire in Queens last week.

Services will be at 11 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours, at 220 Central Ave., in Bethpage.

Family and friends turned out by the hundreds at a wake Tuesday and Wednesday to mourn Tolley. The 42-year-old worked for Ladder 135 and fell to the ground while battling a fire at an apartment building in Ridgewood April 20.

Tolley is survived by his wife, Marie; 8-year-old daughter, Isabella; brother, Bobby; and both of his parents. He spent his 14-year FDNY career with Ladder 135.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the "William N. Tolley's Children's Educational Fund" at FDNYfoundation.org/donate.

Eyewitness News will stream the funeral live on abc7NY and on our news app.

