The funeral will be held Thursday for FDNY firefighter William Tolley, who fell to his death while battling a fire in Queens last week.Services will be at 11 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours, at 220 Central Ave., in Bethpage.Family and friends turned out by the hundreds at a wake Tuesday and Wednesday to mourn Tolley. The 42-year-old worked for Ladder 135 and fell to the ground while battling a fire at an apartment building in Ridgewood April 20.Tolley is survived by his wife, Marie; 8-year-old daughter, Isabella; brother, Bobby; and both of his parents. He spent his 14-year FDNY career with Ladder 135.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the "William N. Tolley's Children's Educational Fund" at FDNYfoundation.org/donate Eyewitness News will stream the funeral live on abc7NY and on our news app.RELATED: Family, friends, colleagues grieve fallen firefighter William Tolley as memorials grow