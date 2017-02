A massive fire blew through an apartment complex in New Jersey early Saturday.The Avalon Maplewood on Boyden Avenue was under construction before it caught fire around 1:30 a.m., said Maplewood Police Lt. Thomas Perna. The blaze was knocked down around 5 a.m.The site is next to a New Jersey Transit bus station.No injuries were reported.There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.