NEWS

Fire tears through buildings in Flushing, Queens, destroying 15 businesses

EMBED </>More News Videos

CeFaan Kim reports from Flushing.

CeFaan Kim, Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Firefighters battled a large building fire Wednesday afternoon and into the night in a shopping district that spread to at least 15 stores.

The fire broke out at about 2 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue near the intersection of Main Street in Flushing. It took until after 8 p.m. for the fire to be extinguished.

The fire generated a four-alarm response.

Fire officials said there was a partial collapse of the rear roof.

"This is a difficult fire, a lot of smoke. Pockets of fire travel to different occupancies," said Chief Joseph Pfeifer, FDNY.

Here's a look at photos showing flames shooting from the roof:

PHOTOS: Large fire in Flushing, Queens

Fire officials said the fire was in the duct work of the building, and that's how they believe it spread to the second building and beyond.

Witnesses described a genuine fear for firefighters safety. It took more than 175 of them to get the blaze under control. A store sign collapsed just moments after they entered the building.

"Just shock. They're inside and the fire is just getting bigger. So I was afraid for them," said Chris Urban, a witness. "And then they were getting the saw and cutting the sign as fast as possible."

Three firefighters are being evaluated at the hospital for minor injuries.

"These are local mom and pop stores, it's absolutely heartbreaking. It's not just the owners. There are dozens if not hundreds of workers at these 15 stores. These are working families, everyday people that rely on those jobs to put food on the table. So they're nervous, they're scared," State Assemblyman Ron Kim said.

The fire disrupted service on the 7 train line for hours, but it resumed service with delays just before 11:30 p.m. Several buses remain detoured, including Q48, Q12 and Q15.

Here's video from the Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim at the scene:


Officials say the timing of the fire was especially bad, coming less than two weeks before the community celebrates the Lunar New Year.

It's a celebration that usually brings a big economic boost to the neighborhood.
Related Topics:
newsfireFlushingNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Supreme Court Adviser Praises Gorsuch as Potential Heir to Scalia's Legacy
Trump Tells ABC News Alleged Voter Fraud Probe Has 'a Lot to Look Into'
Why James Mattis' 1st Overseas Trip Is to Japan and South Korea
Tulsi Gabbard Claims to Have Met With Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
Fast food worker accused of serving menstrual blood
More News
Top Stories
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested during anti-Trump protest outside museum in Queens
4-year-old boy found dead in Brooklyn apartment
NYC officials push back against Trump's immigration plan
Man injured when dumbbell crashed through windshield dies
Surveillance photo of suspect wanted in Bronx subway push
Search on for man who robbed bank in CT, crashed car in Westchester
Congressional Republicans to hear from Trump at policy retreat
Show More
Man suspected of dumping woman's body parts in Bronx due in court
Man stabbed following dispute on street in Midtown
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall
More News
Top Video
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested during anti-Trump protest outside museum in Queens
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
NYC mayor vows to fight President Trump's immigration plan
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video