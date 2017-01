Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a building in Brooklyn.The initial call was received at 12:26 p.m. Sunday for the fire at a three-story building on Pleasant Place in Bedford-Stuyvesant.The blaze went to a third alarm by 12:40 p.m.No injuries have been reported.33 units and 138 firefighters are assigned to the fire.Stay with abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.