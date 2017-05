EMBED >More News Videos Atlantic County fire crews are on the scene of a multi-alarm blaze in Hammonton.

A large warehouse in New Jersey continued to smolder hours after it caught fire.Flames shot from the Buffalo Farms Freezer and Cold Storage facility in Hammonton late Thursday night.It started before 9 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of Pine Road.The warehouse is reportedly 500 by 500 feet, and the fire spread to several tractor-trailers.So far, there are no reports of injuries.The cause is under investigation.