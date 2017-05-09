EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1972735" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch raw video from Twitter user @Settled_Falcon showing a fire on the Upper East Side.

The FDNY battled a fire that broke out on the roof of a building on the Upper East Side Tuesday.The flames broke out just after 2 p.m. at East 83rd Street and Park Avenue, a complex that houses the Loyola School (a high school), St. Ignatius Loyola Elementary School and St. Ignatius Church.Smoke billowing into the sky could be seen for miles.The fire was contained to the roof of an apartment building that houses Jesuit priests from around the area, but no one presently lives there because it is under construction. It has been vacant for about a year for the renovations.Here's video showing flames shooting from the roof of the building:Loyola School, a Jesuit high school located right next to the building that caught fire, was evacuated. The students were temporarily relocated to nearby Regis High School.The church and school next door did not catch fire.The FDNY said the fire, atop the six-story building, was put under control in about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.