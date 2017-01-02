MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) --Inside a Mount Vernon bowling alley, Shamoya McKenzie's family, friends and basketball teammate came together in solidarity and support.
Investigators hope security cameras captured images that help them find the people who are responsible for the Saturday afternoon shooting death of the promising basketball star. There were cameras directly across the street from the intersection where a stray bullet hit the 13-year-old as she sat in the passenger's seat of her mother's car.
On Monday, people remembered the promising young basketball star as they passed a curbside memorial at the shooting scene.
The team posted a tribute to Shamoya on their Facebook page:
Dwayne Murray was Shamoya's travel basketball coach.
"We have to stop being surprised, and as a community I think we have to, as adults, probably first start by saying that we failed," Dwayne said.
"Marches are great. Vigils are great in memory, but you know what? In order to honor the memory of all these fallen young people, we need to do something proactive, and immediately," says Henry Wilson of the Youth Community Outreach Program.
Mount Vernon residents say violence in the city has to stop.
"She had a promising future, she was a basketball player. She was great at ball. And I feel as young people we have to do better in terms of getting this violence off the streets, because this is crazy," said Capella Grey.
A 28-year-old Mount Vernon man also sustained a gunshot wound in the arm in the shooting but was not seriously hurt.