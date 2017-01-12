Funeral services Friday for hero NYPD detective Steven McDonald

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) --Funeral services will be held Friday morning for NYPD detective Steven McDonald, who died on Tuesday, 30 years after being shot in Central Park and paralyzed from the neck down.
Mourners gathered to pay their respects at a wake Wednesday and Thursday at St. Agnes Parish Center in Rockville Centre.
McDonald, 59, died at North Shore University Hospital on Long Island after suffering a heart attack last Friday.
He became well-known for his charity work in the decades after the shooting, and for publicly forgiving the gunman, preaching the power of forgiveness.
"He was a gift to the city. He's no longer with us but his spirit still survives and I think that will get us through along with all of our members," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker.
McDonald had continued as an active member of the police department despite the fact that he used a wheelchair and was only able to breathe with help from a respirator.
"To have to struggle for each and every breath for 30 years and to do the work that Steven had done for 30 years, to have that message of peace and forgiveness and faith, he's an absolutely tremendous human being and he'll be sorely missed by everyone in this department," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said Wednesday.
McDonald served as an ambassador for the NYPD, speaking out about gun violence and gun control, while reminding people to love and respect each other.
"Steven never quit, he continued to be a man of faith, to preach peace," said O'Neill. "And I think that's so important, not only for everybody in the police department but in this city and this nation."
The funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral and will be celebrated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who calls McDonald "an icon of mercy and forgiveness."