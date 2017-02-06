NEWS

Gang member arrested in 2005 murder of Long Island college basketball player

Jaime Rivera

Eyewitness News
ISLAND PARK, Long Island (WABC) --
The 2005 murder of a college basketball player on Long Island was solved with the arrest of a longtime gang member over the weekend.

Police arrested 32-year-old Jaime Rivera Saturday night and charged him with murder in aid of racketeering and illegal use of a firearm.

Investigators said he was involved in the fatal shooting of then 22-year-old Tafare Berryman, who was killed while trying to drive an injured friend to safety from a knife fight at an Island Park club. Berryman played basketball at C.W. Post.

According to federal paperwork, Rivera allegedly fled from apprehension on February 1 by driving onto the sidewalk and crashing into a tree and a fence. He avoided capture for three days, collecting money during that time to make his escape. He was captured Saturday night with $1,000 in his possession.

The murder was unsolved for more than a decade. It had been featured on the TV show "America's Most Wanted" in 2006.
Related Topics:
newsmurderhomicide investigationarrestcold casenassau county news
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
FDNY recruiting campaign to focus on Asian Americans, minorities
Senate Democrats Begin Protests Against Trump Education Secretary Pick
Mike Pence on LGBT Rights: Discrimination Has 'No Place' in Trump Administration
NYPD: Karina Vetrano's fight led to suspected killer
More News
Top Stories
NYPD: Karina Vetrano's fight led to suspected killer
AccuWeather Alert: Wild week of weather ahead
DA on child rape suspect: 'This is a real life boogeyman'
Claims of neglect prompt animal shelter audit
Police: 8-year-old boy fatally shoots 5-year-old sister
Daring Staten Island dine-and-dash caught on camera
Police: Woman shoots boyfriend in fight over cold taco
Show More
Police: Pa. Amber Alert a false alarm due to rolling car
NYPD: 16-year-old girl punched, falls on subway tracks
Violent deli robbery in the Bronx caught on camera
Officers save 2 who suffered cardiac arrest at LaGuardia
Suspect who made victims strip during robbery arrested
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos