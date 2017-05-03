NEWS

Gaping hole on Lower East Side following water main break

By
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
There is a gaping hole in the middle of the street near Madison and Rutgers streets on the Lower East Side.

Crews have been there for hours making repairs to a 12-inch water main.

So far, temporary repairs are now done and water service and been restored to all customers.

That is certainly welcome news to buildings and businesses in the area, where about 150 customers and 10 businesses were without water at the height of the incident.

One point does need to be stressed here: this is not a sinkhole. This is actually a hole dug by crews to make the needed repairs.

Several agencies have been on the scene, including DEP, Con Edison, FDNY and the NYPD to redirect traffic.

Con Ed had work to do at the scene as well to prevent gas flow to the area, but there were no service disruptions as far as that agency is concerned.

Repair work remains ongoing.
Related Topics:
newslower east sidewater main breakLower East SideNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 Chicago officers shot in 'targeted' attack; manhunt underway
Key takeaways from FBI Director Comey's hearing
Loaded gun found in Brooklyn school after student appeared agitated
1.4M children in Somalia to suffer acute malnutrition in 2017, UNICEF says
More News
Top Stories
Loaded gun found in Brooklyn school after student appeared agitated
VIDEO: Taxi flips on top on Fifth Avenue in Midtown
Boyfriend of MTA subway conductor wanted in her murder
Police: Long Island gang members attacked teen for laughing
Single mom unknowingly moves into snake-infested home
House passes bill to change overtime rules
39 busted in alleged counterfeit check cashing scheme
Show More
NYPD: Man arrested for using bow, arrow to shoot squirrels
'Why did you kill my son?' mom asks at sentencing in Iona student murder
Police: In-law responsible for 75-year-old's death in Mahopac
President Trump comes home to New York City Thursday
2 arrested in Long Island break-in, police-car crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos