NEWS

Good Samaritan who stopped to help with car instead robbed in Queens

Police are looking for suspects after a man trying to help people by the side of the road was robbed. (NYPD)

Eyewitness News
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
Police are looking for three suspects in the robbery of a would-be Good Samaritan in Queens.

Around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police said three people acted as if their car battery was dead near Rockaway Boulevard and 131st Street.

A man saw the group with jumper cables and stopped to help them.

According to the New York City Police Department, one of the suspects then grabbed the victim's wallet and a struggle ensued. The suspect bit the victim's hand causing bruising, and a second man threatened the victim with a knife and cut the victim's hand and nose, police said.

The two took the victim's credit cards, about $800 in cash and his cellphone. All three then fled in a black Hyundai.

Two women later used the victim's credit cards to shop at Bath and Body Works, and Champs, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Related Topics:
newsqueens newsNew York CitySouth Ozone Park
