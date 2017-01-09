Investigators said a father was shot and killed overnight in southwest Houston right in front of his wife and three children, and that the victim managed to fatally shoot his attacker before he died.Officers identified the victim as 28-year-old Manuel Rodriguez, who died at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Ashcroft. Arriving officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.Homicide detectives said the family had just returned from a trip to the grocery store when they were approached by a man who pointed a gun at the children's father. He then fired a shot, hitting the man.The suspect tried to run, but he didn't get very far as his victim pulled out his own gun. He fired several shots, and hit the alleged robber. Both men are now dead, and a family is left to cope with the loss of their husband and father.