FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --A man has been arrested and charged after a customer in a Queens internet cafe was fatally stabbed.
Paul Kim, 51, who is homeless, has been charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the K & D internet cafe on Union Street in Flushing.
The two got into a heated argument, according to police. Detectives said they believe it was over hard drive space on the computers, which led to the attack.
Authorities said 19-year-old Yangpu Fan was rushed by a friend to New York Hospital Center of Queens, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives found Kim still inside the cafe. They took him into custody.
A knife was also found at the restaurant.