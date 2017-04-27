A man has been arrested and charged after a customer in a Queens internet cafe was fatally stabbed.Paul Kim, 51, who is homeless, has been charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the K & D internet cafe on Union Street in Flushing.The two got into a heated argument, according to police. Detectives said they believe it was over hard drive space on the computers, which led to the attack.Authorities said 19-year-old Yangpu Fan was rushed by a friend to New York Hospital Center of Queens, where he was pronounced dead.Detectives found Kim still inside the cafe. They took him into custody.A knife was also found at the restaurant.