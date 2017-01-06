  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
NEWS

Savyon Zabar, 'icon of NYC nightlife,' found murdered in Upper West Side apartment

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man who was regarded as an icon in New York City nightlife was found strangled in his Manhattan apartment Wednesday morning.

Police said the body of 54-year-old Savyon Zabar was discovered inside his Upper West Side apartment by his roommate, who called 911 just before 10:30 a.m.

Emergency crews pronounced Zabar dead at his fourth-floor apartment on West 81st Street between Amsterdam Avenue and Columbus Avenue.



An autopsy revealed significant deep tissue hemorrhaging consistent with strangulation and his death was ruled a homicide.
Zabar, known by his friends as "Big Ben" was an openly gay "icon in NYC nightlife."

Here's a photo of Zabar from his Facebook page:


There was no forced entry and nothing appeared to have been taken.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Eyewitness News is following this story. Keep checking abc7NY for updates.
Related Topics:
newsbody foundnew york newshomicidehomicide investigationNew York CityUpper West Side
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Showdown at Trump Tower as President-Elect Set to Receive Intel Briefing
Trump to Be Briefed on Russian Hacking Intelligence Report
How Trump and Intel Agencies Differ on 2016 Hacking
Tilikum, a SeaWorld Killer Whale Featured in 'Blackfish,' Has Died
Students Return Home After Snowstorm Traps Them at School
More News
Top Stories
Winter storm watch for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
Police: Facebook Live beating began as friendly encounter
2 local Kmart and Sears stores among 150 closing
Girl uses Alexa to order doll house, cookies; parents shocked by delivery
NYPD: Pit bull fatally shot by officer in Bronx
Parents of murder victim banned from courtroom during trial
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, dies at 36
Show More
Transgender man sues hospital over hysterectomy denial
Driver charged after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Bronx
New Jersey judge won't order school to put girl on boys team
Man charged after fatal car wreck in Wyandanch
Trump: 'Dishonest media' not reporting wall reimbursement
More News
Photos
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos