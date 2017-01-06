A man who was regarded as an icon in New York City nightlife was found strangled in his Manhattan apartment Wednesday morning.Police said the body of 54-year-old Savyon Zabar was discovered inside his Upper West Side apartment by his roommate, who called 911 just before 10:30 a.m.Emergency crews pronounced Zabar dead at his fourth-floor apartment on West 81st Street between Amsterdam Avenue and Columbus Avenue.An autopsy revealed significant deep tissue hemorrhaging consistent with strangulation and his death was ruled a homicide.Zabar, known by his friends as "Big Ben" was an openly gay "icon in NYC nightlife."Here's a photo of Zabar from his Facebook page:There was no forced entry and nothing appeared to have been taken.No arrests have been made in the case.Eyewitness News is following this story. Keep checking abc7NY for updates.