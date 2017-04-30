UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The NYPD has released surveillance images of the suspect who police say fatally stabbed a man on the Upper West Side.
It happened outside of La Nueva Victoria restaurant on Broadway near 95th Street on Thursday night.
The victim, 24-year-old Special Anthony Stewart, was found with stab wounds to the torso and pronounced dead at Saint Luke's Hospital.
The suspect, described by police as a Hispanic male, then walked north on Broadway to 96th street, police said.
So far there have been no arrests.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)