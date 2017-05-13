Mayor's been briefed on a fed immig agent showing up at Queens' PS58 Thurs. asking about a 4th grader. School turned him away. A 4th grader. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) May 13, 2017

Questions are being raised after Mayor Bill de Blasio's press secretary tweeted that a federal immigration agent was looking for a fourth grader.Eric Phillips tweeted: "Mayor's been briefed on a federal immigration agent showing up at Queens' PS 58 Thursday asking about a 4th grader. School turned him away."Phillips says the agent had no warrant.The city's Immigration Affairs Office later tweeted that all students, regardless of status, are welcome in city schools, but federal immigration enforcement is not.The New York City Department of Education released a statement Saturday night saying,