NEWS

Innocence Project holds 25th anniversary benefit dinner in Manhattan

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A benefit was held on Tuesday night in Manhattan to celebrate 25 years of an organization whose mission is to free those wrongfully convicted of crimes.

The ballroom at the Marriott Marquis in Midtown played host to the Innocence Project's annual benefit "A Celebration of Freedom & Injustice".

Tuesday's benefit also honored its co-founders Barry Scheck and Peter Neufeld.

Along with the celebrities in attendance were some of the prisoners who were exonerated thanks to the Innocence Project.

Over $100,000 was raised at the dinner to help the organization continue its mission.

Since the Innocence Project began in 1992, they've helped free over 180 people who were imprisoned for crimes they didn't commit.
Related Topics:
newswrongful convictionconviction overturnedcrimemidtownmanhattan newsnew york cityMidtownNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House Republican criticizes McMaster's remarks on Western Wall
'Laptop ban' not impacted by Trump's classified intel sharing
Lawmakers respond to report Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn probe
Comey documented Trump request to drop Flynn investigation in memo: Source
Trump laying blame for turmoil on communications staff: Sources
More News
Top Stories
Report: President Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
Debris found in search for missing plane carrying NYC CEO, 3 others
Police chief shot in Maybrook; Suspect dead after standoff
Police: Man kills mom on Mother's Day, brings head to store
Teen girl dies in crash hours after prom
VIDEO: Group brutally assaults senior citizen in Elizabeth
NYC music academy owner accused of sex with young girls
Show More
Bon Jovi surprises NJ grads, guests with commencement show
Coroner: Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Cockpit recorder recovered from scene of fiery plane crash in NJ
Rockland podiatrist to be sentenced in plot to kill wife
Woman sues Target after cement ball rolls through parking lot
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos