Police are investigating yet another knifepoint robbery on Long Island, in what is believed to be the 16th in a spree of similar incidents.Suffolk County police said a man entered the Baskin-Robbins in the Bohemia Shopping Plaza on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia around 9 p.m. Wednesday.The suspect took out a knife and demanded cash. It's not yet known how much money was taken.One night before, a Subway restaurant in Holbrook was robbed of $300. No one was injured.Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini said the investigation into the rash of knifepoint robberies, which started in February, is being hampered by poor quality surveillance imaging and the suspect's uncanny ability to commit most of his robberies in less than one minute.Sini is now urging the owners of commercial establishments to check their video surveillance systems and consider upgrading them, if necessary, though he refused to discuss what, if any, leads are being pursued.Authorities believe the suspect also struck April 15, when he walked into a Subway in North Merrick with a large kitchen knife and demanded money.A worker pressed the panic alarm, and the subject fled on foot with no proceeds.Two hours later, a TCBY in Lynbrook was targeted by a man carrying a knife. In that case, the thief did not take any money.There have been 16 total, six stores in Suffolk County and 10 in Nassau, and in each, the suspect has used a large knife or machete.The thief has targeted eateries, ice cream shops and other stores. No one has been injured so far in the incidents.He wears gloves and disguises himself in heavy winter clothing, making him difficult to identify.Investigators in Nassau and Suffolk counties are sharing leads and resources.