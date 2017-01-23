Large sinkhole opens on street in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --Crews are on the scene of a huge sinkhole that opened Monday morning on a street in Washington Heights.
It happened at West 167th Street at Edgecombe Avenue and Amsterdam Avenue.
The sinkhole spans approximately 20' x 30' and over 6' deep.
Two cars had to be removed.
Con Ed and the FDNY are trying to determine what caused the sinkhole.
P.S. 8 is located on the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 167th Street.
Edgecombe Avenue is closed from West 165th Street to West 170th Street.
No injuries or evacuations have been reported.