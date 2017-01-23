Large sinkhole opens on street in Washington Heights

Crews are on the scene of a huge sinkhole that opened Monday morning on a street in Washington Heights.It happened at West 167th Street at Edgecombe Avenue and Amsterdam Avenue.The sinkhole spans approximately 20' x 30' and over 6' deep.Two cars had to be removed.Con Ed and the FDNY are trying to determine what caused the sinkhole.P.S. 8 is located on the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 167th Street.Edgecombe Avenue is closed from West 165th Street to West 170th Street.No injuries or evacuations have been reported.