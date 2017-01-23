NEWS

Large sinkhole opens on street in Washington Heights
EMBED </>More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the sinkhole that opened in Washington Heights.

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Crews are on the scene of a huge sinkhole that opened Monday morning on a street in Washington Heights.

It happened at West 167th Street at Edgecombe Avenue and Amsterdam Avenue.

The sinkhole spans approximately 20' x 30' and over 6' deep.

Two cars had to be removed.

Con Ed and the FDNY are trying to determine what caused the sinkhole.

P.S. 8 is located on the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 167th Street.

Edgecombe Avenue is closed from West 165th Street to West 170th Street.

No injuries or evacuations have been reported.
Related Topics:
newswater main breakmanhattan newsWashington Heights
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 Dead, 3 Shot After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
Environmental Activist Killed by SUV While Walking Barefoot Across US
Trump's Border Wall a Waste of Time and Money, Retiring Border Chief Says
Driver facing charges after SUV jumps curb and hits teen in Brooklyn
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter to bring strong winds, torrential rain
Long Island, Jersey Shore brace for effects of coastal storm
TIPS: How to be prepared for a Nor'easter
Driver facing charges after SUV jumps curb and hits teen in Brooklyn
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police investigating after 5-year-old boy found dead in Queens
Police searching for suspects behind terrifying Bronx machete, knife attack
Trump set to discuss agenda with congressional leaders
Show More
United Airlines lifts ground stop following technical issue
1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Texas mall
Patriots open as Super Bowl favorites over Falcons
Suspect arrested after body parts found at Bronx trash facility
More News
Top Video
Long Island, Jersey Shore brace for effects of coastal storm
Suspect arrested after body parts found at Bronx trash facility
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
More Video