Long Island foster father sexual abuse trial enters closing arguments phase

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
Closing arguments are set to begin on Friday in the trial of a Long Island foster dad who's accused of sexually abusing boys in his care.

Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, is charged with sexually abusing eight children in his care over nearly 20 years from 1996 to 2015.

Authorities say over that time, Gonzales-Mugaburu fostered more than 100 developmentally disabled or troubled boys at his home in the hamlet of Ridge.

Earlier in the trial, one of his victims testified that the sexual abuse was a daily routine and happened whenever Gonzales-Mugaburu wanted.

Gonzales-Mugaburu faces a 17-count indictment, with the top count, predatory sexual assault against a child, punishable by a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
foster kids, sex abuse, sex abuse against children, trial, riverhead, suffolk county news
