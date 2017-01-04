LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --Dozens of people were hurt when an apparently speeding train slammed into Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.
Commuters described a scene of panic and chaos, with broken glass and injured riders covering the platform. Many initially thought the incident was a terror attack.
Passengers reported a loud bang and a jolt that sent some people flying, and many said the train appeared to be pulling into the station faster than normal.
Many victims were carried away on stretchers, while others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads awaiting transport to the hospital to be checked out. Several people were reportedly bleeding from cuts and scrapes, but luckily, none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.
An estimated 600 people were on the train when the crash occurred.