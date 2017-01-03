NEWS

Hempstead officials warn residents to keep an eye out for thieves posing as utility workers

Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A town on Long Island is urging residents to be on the lookout for thieves posing as utility workers.

Officials in Hempstead say several suspects have been posing as water department workers to gain entry to homes and rob them.

At least three recent burglaries have been attributed to the scam.

Police say you shouldn't open your door to someone you don't recognize, contact the utility if a worker shows up unexpectedly to verify the job, and look for a photo ID with a badge number before letting them in.
Related Topics:
newshempsteadlong islandburglaryHempstead
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Casts Doubt Over 'So-Called' Russian Hacking
Pedicab theft caught on camera on Upper West Side
NYC Councilman pushing for tougher hit-and-run penalties
William Christopher, actor best known as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Police shoot suspect in Canarsie, suspect critically hurt
More News
Top Stories
Police shoot suspect in Canarsie, suspect critically hurt
Baby found dead inside drug treatment facility in East Harlem
NYC Councilman pushing for tougher hit-and-run penalties
More than 50 rats removed from store on Long Island
Pedicab theft caught on camera on Upper West Side
Teacher fatally struck by SUV, school bus in Brooklyn
Teen crashes SUV into golf course building on Long Island
Show More
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground following school fight
Exclusive: 2015 Suffolk Marathon funds not yet given to veterans
Exclusive: Victim slashed in Manhattan mugging speaks out
Customer asks for special request during food order delivery
Twin pulls fallen dresser off his brother
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos