Man accused of dumping woman's body parts at Bronx trash facility charged with murder

By
HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) --
The man accused of mutilating a woman and dumping her body parts at a trash facility in the Bronx will be tried for her murder in Brooklyn.

Police say 32-year-old Leondra Foster died of multiple blunt force trauma, and even though she was discovered the Bronx, it is believed she was actually killed in Brooklyn.

Her boyfriend, 40-year-old Somorie Moses, was arrested over the weekend. Investigators say more remains -- including Foster's head, hands and feet --were found in the couple's East Flatbush apartment.

Moses, a convicted sex offender, was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.

"We in Brooklyn will seek justice for Leondra Foster, who was so tragically and brutally murdered," acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. "Somorie Moses is now charged with second-degree murder for that heinous crime."
