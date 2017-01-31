  • BREAKING NEWS Live Now: Snow Cam 7 showing New York City
  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the snow here!
NEWS

Man accused of punching Newark auxiliary bishop makes bizarre court appearance

EMBED </>More News Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on a frightening attack that was caught on camera

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A dramatic scene played out Tuesday as the man accused of punching an auxiliary bishop in Newark went before a judge, and the suspect had a message for the court.

The theatrics took place as Charles Miller made his appearance, describing himself as a fellow man of the cloth in an indiscernible, expletive-filled introduction.

Miller's attorney entered a not guilty plea, and he was ordered held without bail for another court hearing later this week.

Miller is accused of punching Reverend Manuel Cruz during a special Mass in honor of Roberto Clemente at Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart Saturday. He attended the service wearing an outfit popular in the style of the 1970s, and while his wardrobe did attract attention, no one apparently realized he was also a danger until the attack.

Police say Miller got up from his pew, walked silently up to the altar and punched Rev. Cruz in the mouth. He was immediately tackled by police officers and taken into custody.

The motive for the assault is not yet known, and it does not appear that Miller had any other contact with Rev. Cruz. Fortunately, the bishop was able to leave the scene.

Miller's attorney wants the state to turn over all the evidence they have on the case, including the video.

A woman was in the courtroom to support Miller, and she came out of the courtroom and told reporters outside that he was typically a kind man but was off of his medication. He is undergoing a mental evaluation.

The Mass marked the recent anniversary Clemente's death on New Year's Eve in 1972. He was killed in a plane crash while trying to bring supplies to the earthquake-ravaged country of Nicaragua.
Related Topics:
newscatholic churchattackassaultreligionNewark
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses
Man killed, elderly father rescued in Old Bridge fire
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Chief Says
How Trump's Appointment of a Supreme Court Justice Might Affect Abortion Rights
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow moving into NY area
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Trump fires acting attorney general over clash on refugee ban
College football player killed trying to protect sister, police say
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
'White privilege' essay contest sparks controversy in CT
Bronx man due in court to face charges after murder of his mother
Man killed, elderly father rescued in Old Bridge fire
Show More
Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses
Immigration order playing well with President Trump fans
Victim of Suffolk County police beating, cover-up freed from prison
Harlem man indicted in beating death of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather Alert: Snow moving into NY area
Trump fires acting attorney general over clash on refugee ban
Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses
Man killed, elderly father rescued in Old Bridge fire
More Video