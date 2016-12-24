A Levittown man is accused of hitting his dog with a shovel, then trying to suffocate it with a bag.According to the Nassau County Police Department, on Friday, a neighbor saw Michael Gallagher, 56, of Levittown, trying to strangle and suffocate his Shepherd mix dog with plastic zip ties around its neck.Police said the man also tried to place the dog in a garbage bag, then struck it with a shovel. The neighbor confronted Gallagher, who left the scene.The neighbor opened the bag, cut the zip ties and saw a bad cut on the dog's head.The dog was taken to the Levittown Animal Hospital where it was euthanized.Gallagher was arrested Friday at a nearby 7 Eleven Friday night.Gallagher is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, and torturing or injuring animals. He will be arraigned in Hempstead Saturday.