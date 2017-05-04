Police have arrested a man in an attempted rape at a massage parlor in Flushing.Bryan Torres, 22, of Brooklyn, is charged with attempted rape, attempted sexual abuse and assault.At 7:30 a.m. April 30, Torres is accused of going into a massage parlor near 40th Road and Main Street in Queens.Once inside, police said Torres removed his clothes, jumped on top of a 48-year-old victim and tried to forcibly remove her pants.The victim fought him off, according to the New York City Police Department.She and a co-worker chased him out of the business. The victim suffered minor scratches to her legs and refused medical attention at the scene.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).