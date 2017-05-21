NEWS

Man fatally stabbed at wedding reception in Suffolk County

Rob Nelson has details on a deadly stabbing in Suffolk County.

COPIAGUE, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a wedding reception on Long Island Saturday night.

According to Suffolk County Police, two men attending the party at a home on Amerigo Vespucci Avenue in Copiague became involved in an altercation at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Anyelo Rosario, 28, of Copiague, was stabbed during the altercation and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is continuing.
