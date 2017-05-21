Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a wedding reception on Long Island Saturday night.According to Suffolk County Police, two men attending the party at a home on Amerigo Vespucci Avenue in Copiague became involved in an altercation at approximately 8:20 p.m.Anyelo Rosario, 28, of Copiague, was stabbed during the altercation and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.The other man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.The investigation is continuing.