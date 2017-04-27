NEWS

Man killed in Queens internet cafe stabbing

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
A customer in a Queens internet café was fatally stabbed by another patron after the two got into a heated argument.

Yangpu Fan, 19, was brought to the hospital by another person following the stabbing at the K & D internet café on Union Street sometime before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Fan was pronounced dead at New York Hospital Center of Queens.

Detectives found the 51-year-old suspect, a customer, still inside the café. They took him into custody and charges are pending.

A knife was also found at the restaurant.

Detectives believe the two got into a heated argument over computers, possibly over hard drive space, that led to the attack.
