A customer in a Queens internet café was fatally stabbed by another patron after the two got into a heated argument.Yangpu Fan, 19, was brought to the hospital by another person following the stabbing at the K & D internet café on Union Street sometime before 9 p.m. Wednesday.Fan was pronounced dead at New York Hospital Center of Queens.Detectives found the 51-year-old suspect, a customer, still inside the café. They took him into custody and charges are pending.A knife was also found at the restaurant.Detectives believe the two got into a heated argument over computers, possibly over hard drive space, that led to the attack.